Warner Bros. pushes release of Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated comedy Animal Friends to 2026

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of Animal Friends, an R-rated live-action/animated hybrid starring Ryan Reynolds that we know very little about. The film was initially slated to hit theaters on October 10, but has now been set for a May 1, 2026 release.

Plot details for Animal Friends have been kept under wraps, but the film is being billed as an “ R-rated road trip adventure. ” In addition to Reynolds, the film stars Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, and Ellie Bamber. Kevin Burrows and Matt Midler, who previously worked together on The Package for Netflix and Gentlemen Lobsters for Condé Nast, scripted the project, which is directed by Peter Atencio, who helmed Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s action comedy Keanu and Bert Kreischer’s The Machine.

The new release date already has an occupant, as Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on the same day. The date was previously occupied by Avengers: Doomsday, which was recently pushed back by several months along with Avengers: Secret Wars.

While the ongoing legal drama between Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni is likely taking up a lot of his time, Reynolds still has a few projects in the works. He’s starring alongside Kenneth Branagh in Mayday, an action-adventure film directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). Much like Animal Friends, little is known about Mayday, but it did wrap production last year and will be released by Apple TV+.

Reynolds also has Boy Band, a comedy about former boy band members reuniting as middle-aged men. The project could potentially reunite Reynolds with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy after the trio helped drive Deadpool & Wolverine to become a $1.3 billion blockbuster. Levy is expected to direct the movie, although his next project will be Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, which will star Ryan Gosling. It’s set to be released on May 28, 2027. Reynolds is also said to be developing ideas for a new Deadpool movie that would feature several X-Men characters. Always keeping busy.