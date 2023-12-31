Ryan Reynolds shares new Deadpool 3 costume pic

As the new year approaches, Ryan Reynolds has shared one more photo from the set of Deadpool 3, slated for summer 2024.

The shifting release dates of Deadpool 3 kept fans on their toes this year, with September, November and May all hosting the third entry at various points. With the date officially set for July 24th, we can only expect more goodies in the months to come. But Ryan Reynolds isn’t going to let us get out of 2023 without a little extra surprise, taking to social media over the weekend to give a sendoff to the year and welcome the new one with a fresh Deadpool 3 set photo of the official get-up.

Thank you 2023… I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7GaOFrGRxV — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2023

Captioned with “Thank You 2023…” on X, the photo shows Ryan Reynolds in the nearly-full costume for Deadpool 3, walking on the set alongside director Shawn Levy.

Reynolds also posted on X, “Happy New Year to everyone. Except maybe Shatterstar.” This triggered a response from Shatterstar himself, Lewis Tan: “Jealous of the hair?”

Jealous of the hair ? pic.twitter.com/YI6ipsCIiQ — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) December 30, 2023

We got another look at the Merc with a Mouth’s wardrobe for Deadpool 3 earlier in the year, but that pic had a costume that fans were far more taken with: Wolverine’s, with Hugh Jackman suited up in the character’s iconic yellow and blue.

Ryan Reynolds has been doing his part – in typically funny fashion – to simultaneously offer fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of and prevent leaks for Deadpool 3 by posting said photos on social media. On the topic, he previously stated, “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone…Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

What do you think of the new Deadpool 3 set photo? Where does it rank on your list of most anticipated movies of 2024?