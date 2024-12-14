Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to sink teeth into Buffy reboot?

Sarah Michelle Gellar may not get a chance to be in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, but there is another character of hers she wouldn’t mind revisiting: Buffy Summers. Gellar had previously been against the idea of reviving Buffy the Vampire Slayer but now sees there being less at stake…

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show (via Deadline), Sarah Michelle Gellar said of resurrecting Buffy, “It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’” As for when the reboot could take place, Gellar added, “It could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.” The great Dolly Parton, who served as an uncredited producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (there’s a fun fact for ya!), recently confirmed that a reboot was still on the table.

As mentioned, Gellar wasn’t for the idea of returning for another Buffy series as recently as last year, saying, “I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buddy were the horrors of adolescence.”

Gellar is set to be part of the upcoming prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which will take a look at the budding serial killer as he learns “The Code” and becomes the man he would eventually become in the original Showtime series.

Led by Sarah Michelle Gellar and supported by a stacked cast of ‘90s/early 2000s stars, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for 144 episodes over the course of seven seasons.

Would you be down for a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Sarah Michelle Gellar or should this one stay in the coffin?