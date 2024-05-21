X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s Simon Kinberg is in talks to produce new Star Trek film franchise at Paramount

The writer/director/producer is currently speaking with Paramount about being in charge of Star Trek’s film division.

By
simon kinberg, star trek

As Paramount+ is keeping the Star Trek brand going with their new TV iterations, the movie side of the mountain has been hatching a plan to revitalize Gene Roddenberry’s vision of a peaceful future for the big screen. There are multiple projects in development, which include a swan song for the Kelvin Universe crew which began with 2009’s J.J. Abrams Star Trek. Early last year, Abrams teased his Star Trek 4, saying, “I will say it’s the first time [since the original reboot] that we have a story that feels as compelling as the first one.” However, the series star, Chris Pine, is kept in the dark about it, “In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors.” 

Meanwhile, Paramount has also been at work developing a prequel to the 2009 Star Trek that is set to take place decades before the events of that movie. The prequel is set to be helmed by Andor director Toby Haynes and The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that Simon Kinberg, who wrote several X-Men movies and directed Dark Phoenix, is in talks to come on board as a producer of this prequel. Seth Grahame-Smith, who penned the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be writing the screenplay and it is said “to involve the creation of the Starfleet and humankind’s first contact with alien life.” Kinberg’s involvement will not end with the prequel as he is slated to be the overseer of the Star Trek film brand, with Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman heading up the TV department.

While J.J. Abrams concentrates on his own film, he will be billed as a producer on the prequel. There is currently no planned release date. However, Paramount has been angling for a hopeful 2025 opening. Roddenberry Entertainment COO Trevor Roth recently told fans, “I am not able to say much, but I can say that it is Paramount’s intent to figure out the Star Trek side of movies and what’s going on there,” Roth said. “There’s every intent of a new movie coming out in the very near future. There’s a lot of secrecy around what’s going to happen there. But there is a plan getting into place. And we’re very excited to see it return to the big screen.“

Roth continued: “And I will tell you that you want to do it the right way. And yet, practical things get in [the way]. People a lot of times are like, ‘Oh, why isn’t this happening or that happening?’ And sometimes those questions are really good questions. And other times, there’s a lot you don’t know that is happening behind the scenes that can make things more difficult than you would think. So all in all, we’re getting there to my understanding, and we’re excited, and plans are being put in place. And I know that from the standpoint of the studio, there is no lack of recognition of wanting and needing a Star Trek film coming out.“

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
glen powell, heaven can wait
Glen Powell to star in Heaven Can Wait reimagining with Stephen Gaghan penning the screenplay
simon kinberg, star trek
X-Men: Dark Phoenix’s Simon Kinberg is in talks to produce new Star Trek film franchise at Paramount
Dwayne Johnson steps into the ring as MMA icon Mark Kerr in a first-look image for Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine
Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way to a franchise milestone as first-day ticket sales top the Fandango charts
View All

About the Author

1591 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Simon Kinberg News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
A trailer has been released for the latest Jean-Claude Van Damme action thriller, Darkness of Man. Coming in May

Darkness of Man Review

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s latest is an average action noir, but it’s great to see him front and center, still doing the action himself.

Load more articles