Trailer: Colin Farrell plays PI in Apple TV+’s Sugar

The first trailer for Apple TV+’s Colin Farrell vehicle Sugar has been released, putting the star in the role of detective and under the direction of City of God’s Fernando Meirelles.

Here is the official synopsis of Sugar, per Apple: “Starring and executive produced by Farrell, “Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.”

Colin Farrell’s television output his career has been quite slim, starting off on BBC’s Ballykissangel, with his first American season the much-derided sophomore season of True Detective. He, too, has since landed The Penguin based off of his appearance in The Batman. That show will also premiere later this year — after delays due to last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — albeit on Max.

In addition to Colin Farrell, the cast of Sugar also includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), and Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul). The first two episodes will premiere on April 5th, with the remaining six episodes following every Friday.

Sugar was created by Mark Protosevich; while this is his first television project, he has writing credits on Spike Lee’s Oldboy and I Am Legend, in addition to unproduced works within the Batman and Jurassic Park franchises. Simon Kinberg serves as executive producer. This will also be Meirelles’ first American television production, although his previous series Pico de Neblina aired on HBO Brazil, his home country.

Sugar looks pretty slick and suave judging by the trailer, so this could be yet another strong outing from Apple TV+, who has hits across a variety of genres so far.

