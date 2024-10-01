Silent Night, Deadly Night is getting a 4K release from Scream Factory, bundle includes paperback novelization

The classic slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night is coming to 4K for its 40th anniversary, and Scream Factory is also selling a novelization

By
Silent Night, Deadly Night

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night (watch it HERE) – and to mark the occasion, Scream Factory will be giving the film a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on December 10th! Copies of the 4K UHD / Blu-ray set are available for pre-order on the Scream Factory website – but the company is also selling a bundle that includes a paperback novelization! Or, you can just buy the novelization on its own. The 4K UHD / Blu-ray set goes for the price of $35.99, the novelization bundle is $64.98, and the novelization by itself is $30.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. The novelization was written by Armando Muñoz.

Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Britt Leach, Nancy Borgenicht, Linnea Quigley, and Leo Geter star.

Scream Factory brings Silent Night, Deadly Night to 4K with the following bonus features:

DISC ONE (4K UHD – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative
Presented In Dolby Vision
Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
NEW Audio Commentary With Author Amanda Reyes And The Hysteria Continues Podcast

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative
Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
NEW Audio Commentary With Author Amanda Reyes And The Hysteria Continues Podcast
NEW “The Night He Came Home… For Christmas: Creating Silent Night, Deadly Night” – An Interview With Producer Scott Schneid
NEW “In Search of Charles Sellier Jr: Remembering the Director” – An Interview With Editor Michael Spence
NEW “Naughty or Nice: 40 Years Of Silent Night, Deadly Night” – An Interview The Producers Scott Schneid And Dennis Whitehead About The Longevity Of The Film

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – UNRATED VERSION)

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative With Standard Definition Inserts
Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
Audio Commentary With Actor Robert Brian Wilson And Co-Executive Producer Scott J. Schneid
Audio Commentary With Writer Michael Hickey, Composer Perry Boykin, Producer Scott J. Schneid, and Unit Director Michael Spence
“Slay Bells Ring: The Story Of Silent Night, Deadly Night” – Featuring Interviews With Writer Michael Hickey, Co-Executive Producers Scott J. Schneid And Dennis Whitehead, Editor/Second Unit Director Michael Spence, Composer Perry Botkin, And Actor Robert Brian Wilson
“Oh Deer!” – An Interview With Actor Linnea Quigley
Christmas In July – Silent Night, Deadly Night Locations – Then And Now
Audio Interview With Director Charles E. Sellier, Jr. From Deadpit Radio (Extended Version)
“Santa’s Stocking Of Outrage”
Poster And Still Gallery
R-Rated Theatrical Trailer & Japanese VHS Trailer
TV Spots
Radio Spot

Are you a Silent Night, Deadly Night fan, and will you be buying the 4K UHD / Blu-ray set? Will you be adding the paperback novelization to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Silent Night, Deadly Night

Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is getting a digital release in October, with the 4K / Blu-ray / DVD physical media release following in November
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gets an October digital release, reaches physical media in November
Scream 7, which is set to be directed by Kevin Williamson with Neve Campbell in the lead, has been given a 2026 release date
Scream 7 gets a 2026 release date
The classic slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night is coming to 4K for its 40th anniversary, and Scream Factory is also selling a novelization
Silent Night, Deadly Night is getting a 4K release from Scream Factory, bundle includes paperback novelization
A trailer has been released for the Apple TV+ series Before, a psychological thriller starring Billy Crystal
Before trailer: Billy Crystal psychological thriller series premieres later this month
View All

About the Author

16015 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Silent Night, Deadly Night News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles