Silent Night, Deadly Night is getting a 4K release from Scream Factory, bundle includes paperback novelization

The classic slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night is coming to 4K for its 40th anniversary, and Scream Factory is also selling a novelization

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night (watch it HERE) – and to mark the occasion, Scream Factory will be giving the film a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on December 10th! Copies of the 4K UHD / Blu-ray set are available for pre-order on the Scream Factory website – but the company is also selling a bundle that includes a paperback novelization! Or, you can just buy the novelization on its own. The 4K UHD / Blu-ray set goes for the price of $35.99, the novelization bundle is $64.98, and the novelization by itself is $30.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. The novelization was written by Armando Muñoz.

Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, Toni Nero, Britt Leach, Nancy Borgenicht, Linnea Quigley, and Leo Geter star.

Scream Factory brings Silent Night, Deadly Night to 4K with the following bonus features:

DISC ONE (4K UHD – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With Author Amanda Reyes And The Hysteria Continues Podcast

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL VERSION):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

NEW Audio Commentary With Author Amanda Reyes And The Hysteria Continues Podcast

NEW “The Night He Came Home… For Christmas: Creating Silent Night, Deadly Night” – An Interview With Producer Scott Schneid

NEW “In Search of Charles Sellier Jr: Remembering the Director” – An Interview With Editor Michael Spence

NEW “Naughty or Nice: 40 Years Of Silent Night, Deadly Night” – An Interview The Producers Scott Schneid And Dennis Whitehead About The Longevity Of The Film

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – UNRATED VERSION)

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative With Standard Definition Inserts

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Audio Commentary With Actor Robert Brian Wilson And Co-Executive Producer Scott J. Schneid

Audio Commentary With Writer Michael Hickey, Composer Perry Boykin, Producer Scott J. Schneid, and Unit Director Michael Spence

“Slay Bells Ring: The Story Of Silent Night, Deadly Night” – Featuring Interviews With Writer Michael Hickey, Co-Executive Producers Scott J. Schneid And Dennis Whitehead, Editor/Second Unit Director Michael Spence, Composer Perry Botkin, And Actor Robert Brian Wilson

“Oh Deer!” – An Interview With Actor Linnea Quigley

Christmas In July – Silent Night, Deadly Night Locations – Then And Now

Audio Interview With Director Charles E. Sellier, Jr. From Deadpit Radio (Extended Version)

“Santa’s Stocking Of Outrage”

Poster And Still Gallery

R-Rated Theatrical Trailer & Japanese VHS Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spot

Are you a Silent Night, Deadly Night fan, and will you be buying the 4K UHD / Blu-ray set? Will you be adding the paperback novelization to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.