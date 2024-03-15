Sonic the Hedgehog 3: James Marsden says the sequel has wrapped filming, but is he also teasing a Deadpool 3 cameo?

I honestly never expected that a Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe would be a thing, but here we are. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 kicked off production last year, and James Marsden recently spoke with The Playlist and confirmed that filming has just wrapped.

“ Yeah, we just wrapped, actually! ” Marsden said. “ I feel really proud of what we created, and the response from the fans, we just had to get the animation right on that first movie, but great family, all positive. Jim’s just having a ball, he’s in his inspiration zone… So it’s a joy to watch him have a good time, like really enjoying it again. It’s great, very lucky to be a part of it, and I think fans are gonna be excited about all the new characters. “

Marsden also happened to mention that the production was near the same stages where Deadpool & Wolverine was shooting, which prompted a reaction from the interviewer. Marsden quickly added, “ Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora’s box. ” Does this mean he’ll be making a cameo as Cyclops in the Deadpool sequel?

Related Paramount 2024 Release Schedule

James Marsden reprises his role as Tom Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the sheriff of Green Hills. Other returning cast members include Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and, of course, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. New members of the cast include Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone, as well as Alyla Browne, who is said to be playing Maria. Shadow the Hedgehog will also make an appearance after being teased in the mid-credits scene of the previous movie.