Speak No Evil remake and The Front Room posters give James McAvoy and Brandy Norwood their close-ups

New horror posters! Universal has unveiled one for Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil and A24 has unveiled one for the Eggers’ brothers The Front Room

Universal Pictures is set to give the Blumhouse-produced psychological thriller Speak No Evil , which is a remake of the 2022 Danish film Gæsterne (read our review HERE), a theatrical release on September 13th, and A24 will be giving their psychological horror film The Front Room , which has Max and Sam Eggers – the younger brothers of The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman director Robert Eggers – at the helm, a theatrical release a week earlier, on September 6th. Both of those films unveiled new posters today… and given the fact that both posters feature close-up images of the lead actors (James McAvoy in the case of Speak No Evil, Brandy Norwood in The Front Room), I figured we might as well drop them into the same article. You can check them out below.

James Watkins, whose previous credits include Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, wrote and directed Speak No Evil, which centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare .

McAvoy is joined in the cast by Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Scoot McNairy (Monsters), and Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse). Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the Speak No Evil remake. Christian Tafdrup, the director and co-writer of the original film, serves as executive producer alongside Paul Ritchie, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira.

Based on a short story by Susan Hill, The Front Room centers on a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family. According to Deadline, a woman’s mother-in-law moves in and proves to be the house guest from hell. If you would like to read the short story source material, it can be found in Hill’s collection The Travelling Bag and Other Ghostly Stories. Copies can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Norwood is joined in the cast by Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Burnap (WeCrashed), and Neal Huff (Spotlight). The Front Room is being produced by A24, along with Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures, as well as Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 is financing the project and will be handling the worldwide theatrical release.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Speak No Evil remake and/or The Front Room in September? Take a look at the posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.