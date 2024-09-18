Spin the Bottle trailer: Ali Larter, Justin Long horror film gets a digital release in October

Two years ago, we heard that production had wrapped on Spin the Bottle , a supernatural horror film that has genre regulars Ali Larter (the Final Destination and Resident Evil franchises) and Justin Long (Tusk, Drag Me to Hell, Barbarian, etc.) playing supporting roles and Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) taking on the lead roles. Now Spin the Bottle is finally ready to make its way out into the world, as Paramount will be giving the film a digital release on October 4th – and with that date just a couple of weeks away, a trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Gavin Wiesen directed Spin the Bottle from a screenplay written by John Cregan (Plague Town). The actors mentioned above are joined in the cast by Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) and Tony Amendola (The Curse of La Llorona). Wiesen previously directed the 2011 romance The Art of Getting By and the 2017 comedy All Nighter. Spin the Bottle marks his horror debut.

The story Cregan crafted for this film centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place . The idea of a deadly force being unleashed by a game of spin the bottle doesn’t sound very enticing to me, but the fact that Ali Larter and Justin Long are in this film’s cast is enough to guarantee that I’ll be watching it at some point.

Financing for Spin the Bottle was provided by Fortress Media Group. Will Hayes, Jim Valdez, Kyle Hayes, and Chris Barish produced the film, with Harrison Kordestani serving as executive producer and Scot Ruggles co-producing.

What did you think of the trailer for Spin the Bottle? Does this look like a movie you’d like to include in your Halloween season viewings this year? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.