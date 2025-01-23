Squid Game season 2 leaves the competition in the dust with the biggest premiere of 2024

It should come as no surprise, but Squid Game season 2 boasts some incredible ratings with the biggest premiere of 2024.

Squid Game season 2, premiere ratings

Given the popularity of Squid Game, it shouldn’t be a big surprise that season 2 of the thriller series would be enormously successful. Well, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings, not only did Squid Game season 2 blow away the rest of the competition, but it had the biggest premiere of the entire year with 4.92 billion minutes viewed.

Keep in mind that Nielsen’s streaming ratings only measure U.S. audiences and just cover viewing on TV sets, not computers or mobile devices. The top streaming titles for December 23-29 include:

  • 1. Squid Game (Netflix), 4.92 billion minutes viewed
  • 2. Virgin River (Netflix), 2.25 billion
  • 3. Red One (Prime Video), 1.81 billion
  • 4. Carry-On (Netflix), 1.54 billion
  • 5. The Six Triple Eight (Netflix), 1.33 billion
  • 6. Bluey (Disney+), 1.17 billion
  • 7. Landman (Paramount+), 1.08 billion
  • 8. The Equalizer (TV series) (Netflix/Paramount+), 1.05 billion
  • 9. Home Alone (Disney+), 917 million
  • 10. Elf (Hulu/Max), 848 million

Squid Game season 2 beat the show’s previous record of 3.26 billion minutes viewed during the first season and is the best premiere for any title since Wednesday hit 5.3 billion minutes viewed in 2022.

The official synopsis for Squid Game season 2 reads: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.” A third and final season will bring the series to a close.

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the second season. “Squid Game 2 is chock full of elements I cannot mention here that will be debated and discussed at length once the full season drops the day after Christmas,” Maidy wrote in his review. “Fans will have new favorites to root for and even better antagonists to despise, but most of all, they will not be prepared for how Squid Game 2 ends. I expect many polarized reactions will be coming as soon as the credits roll on the seventh chapter, but it will make the wait for Squid Game 3 all the stronger. Squid Game 2 avoids the sophomore slump faced by most sequels while keeping what made the first season so much fun to watch.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: THR
