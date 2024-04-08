The Acolyte: Carrie-Anne Moss’ character is “very much inspired” by Trinity from The Matrix

The character played by Carrie-Anne Moss in Star Wars: The Acolyte was “very much inspired” by Trinity from The Matrix.

Carrie-Anne Moss will make the leap from The Matrix to Star Wars with The Acolyte, the upcoming live-action series set to be released on Disney+ this summer. The actress plays Jedi Master Indara, and as we’ve seen in the trailer, she’s adept at wielding a lightsaber as well as using “Force-fu,” which naturally makes one think of Trinity.

According to The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland, that connection with Trinity is very much intentional as she told Empire that Master Indara was “very much inspired” by Carrie-Anne Moss’ iconic Matrix character. “I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight – somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity,” Headland explained.

Moss added that she was immediately down for an action-fueled appearance in Star Wars after talking with Headland. “I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done – Memento, The Matrix – where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, ‘Oh, they totally get it,’” Moss said. “Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience. A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. ‘Gimme another take! Gimme another take!’

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

The Acolyte logline reads: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.” The series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4th

Source: Empire
The Acolyte: Carrie-Anne Moss' character is "very much inspired" by Trinity from The Matrix
