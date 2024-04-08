The Acolyte: Carrie-Anne Moss’ character is “very much inspired” by Trinity from The Matrix

Carrie-Anne Moss will make the leap from The Matrix to Star Wars with The Acolyte, the upcoming live-action series set to be released on Disney+ this summer. The actress plays Jedi Master Indara, and as we’ve seen in the trailer, she’s adept at wielding a lightsaber as well as using “Force-fu,” which naturally makes one think of Trinity.

According to The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland, that connection with Trinity is very much intentional as she told Empire that Master Indara was “ very much inspired ” by Carrie-Anne Moss’ iconic Matrix character. “ I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight – somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity, ” Headland explained.

Moss added that she was immediately down for an action-fueled appearance in Star Wars after talking with Headland. “ I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done – Memento, The Matrix – where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, ‘Oh, they totally get it,’ ” Moss said. “ Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience. A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. ‘Gimme another take! Gimme another take!’ “

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).