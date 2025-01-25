Sterling K. Brown says MCU should “reset” so he can star in another movie

Some actors can ride that Marvel wave for their entire careers, landing a character that they become synonymous with forever. And then there are the one-offs, which, despite a SAG/Emmy/Golden Globe-winning actor attached to them, can only go so far. That’s the case with Sterling K. Brown, for example, who played N’Jobu – brother and betrayer to T’Chaka – in Marvel’s Black Panther. Even though that character was killed off, there are ways for him and Brown to return to the MCU. Sure, there are multiverses, but Sterling K. Brown has another approach that could get him back on set.

Speaking with Variety, Sterling K. Brown (who currently stars on Hulu’s Paradise) said that Kevin Feige could take some notes from Dick Wolf. As Brown put it, “I feel like Marvel should be like ‘Law & Order’ — after a certain number of years, you gotta reset, you get to come back. I would love to come back to the Marvel universe, absolutely. Please have me back. Please, please. Thank you.”

But before we go rooting for Brown to get back into the Marvel scene, he does seem to have an ulterior motive that makes him sound less interested in the material than leaving the business. “The IP stuff allows for you to think about retirement in a real way. You get the franchise, and it’s something you can do a few of and people keep coming back for — that means you can breathe a little easier and don’t feel like you have to just keep working all the time…” I’m not against Brown returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity and what he’s saying is true (come on, not a single Avenger ever has to step in front of a green screen ever again), but it comes off a bit selfish and flippant to the material.

Yet, Sterling K. Brown had a chance to re-enter the superhero realm with The Boys, being offered a role that he eventually turned down. “I think it was a bad guy [role], because it was very tempting. But a full-season arc, they are in Toronto — it’s tough. Listen, these are Champagne problems I’m talking about here! But because I’m blessed enough to already have certain things in place, I get a chance to be a bit more choosy.”

How do you feel about Sterling K. Brown’s thoughts on Marvel movies as a whole? Do you think he cares about the material or the paycheck more? Chime in and let us know your thoughts below.