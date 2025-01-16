Sterling K. Brown reads between the lies when a government secret spirals out of control in Hulu’s Paradise trailer

Sterling K. Brown is about to discover that some secrets are better left unsaid, and tinfoil hats aren’t just for crackpots. The number of things the government doesn’t share with the public would fill the Grand Canyon to overflow, and the trailer for Hulu‘s upcoming series, Paradise, pulls the curtain back on a startling truth that could change the course of American history.

From the mind of Dan Fogelman, the upcoming drama series stars Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, The Predator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 3, X-Men, Enchanted), and Julianne Nicholson (Blonde, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Dream Scenario), among others. Paradise “is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

In Hulu’s Paradise trailer, Agent Collins (Sterling K. Brown) is the only person the president (James Marsden) can trust on the White House staff. After the president arranges for Agent Collins to learn secret national security information, the truth about our nation’s security starts to unravel, and there’s no going back to blissful ignorance.

Unfortunately, shortly after learning the hard truth, Agent Collins finds the president dead. Now, he’s the number one suspect in what officials suspect is foul play, and someone needs to be held accountable. What does Agent Collins know? Who’s responsible for the president’s death? What secret is worth killing for? We’ll find out when Paradise comes to Hulu on January 28.

What strikes me as odd is the moment in the Paradise trailer when the president tells Agent Collins it’s a good thing he doesn’t plan to bring any more children into the world. What does he know? What’s the dark secret lurking in the black box? How will Agent Collins prove his innocence? Is Collins able to keep the secret, or will the president’s death change how he feels about holding to his word? I must admit I’m excited to find out.

What do you think about Hulu’s Paradise trailer? Will you watch the series when it premieres later this month? Let us know in the comments section below.