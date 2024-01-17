Suncoast trailer: Laura Linney, Nico Parker, and Woody Harrelson find silver linings in death in Laura Chinn’s new drama

Do you guys ever think about dying? Searchlight Pictures is ready to introduce some gray clouds with a silver lining to your day by debuting its Suncoast trailer, featuring a touching tale of grief, connection, and making your way forward after tremendous loss.

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

Directed and written by Laura Chinn, today’s Suncoast trailer presents a drama that’s part coming-of-age and part tearjerker. The promo introduces us to Dorris, a young woman whose brother is on the verge of death. As Dorris’s mother looks after her ailing child, Dorris runs the house. Rather than be consumed by her brother’s inevitable passing, Dorris concentrates on living her life and making a name for herself among her peers. As Dorris parties, grief consumes her mother, who is unable to reconcile the impending loss of her son. Meanwhile, Dorris meets an activist played by Woody Harrelson. As the two share a meal, they compare unfortunate events and find humor in dark times past and present.

Ella Anderson (The Glass Castle, Mother’s Day, The Boss), Daniella Taylor (The Thundermans, Red Ruby, Del Playa), Amarr (American Housewife, Criminal Minds), Ariel Martin (Bizaardvark, Zombies 2, Henry Danger), and Cree Kawa (Signs of Love, American Gigolo) also star as supporting cast members.

Suncoast will screen at the Sundance Film Festival 2024, where JoBlo’s editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, will be in attendance. Chris will bring lots of news, stories, and reviews to JoBlo throughout the event. Check-in as we weigh in on this year’s film lineup from the annual celebration.

Something tells me audiences must invest in some Kleenex to watch Suncoast. I’m a sucker for a dark comedy with introspection about death and how to move on from the loss of a loved one. I know that sounds specific, but there are more movies like that than you’d think. Plus, who doesn’t like a good cry now and again? Chinn’s drama launches on Hulu on February 9, 2024.