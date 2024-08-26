James Gunn shares the first look at Skyler Gisondo playing photojournalist Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming Superman film

James Gunn shares the first image of Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in the upcoming Superman film to celebrate the character’s anniversary.

Gee willikers, Superman! James Gunn continues to drip-feed fans with looks at his upcoming Superman film with a glimpse of Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet, Vacation, Booksmart) as the plucky photojournalist Jimmy Olsen! Jimmy works alongside Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and Perry White (Wendell Pierce) at the Daily Planet, the famous newspaper based in the fictional city of Metropolis. Gunn posted the photo of Gisondo giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up, with Jimmy’s signature swoop on display and a warm smile.

Happy Anniversary to Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as “office boy” in Action Comics 6). Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster & Bob Maxwell. I can’t wait for you to see @SkylerGisondo’s portrayal in #Superman on July… pic.twitter.com/PG7DdF7QSL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 25, 2024

Superman kicks off James Gunn and Peter Safran’s retooled DCU with the first installment of the multi-part plan titled Gods and Monsters: Chapter One. Superman’s cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

Other actors join Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen in the Daily Planet bullpen, including Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

James Gunn wrapped up the production for Superman in July, saying, “And that’s a wrap,” Gunn wrote. “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful.”

What do you think about Skyler Gisondo’s look as Jimmy Olsen? Will Gunn write the character as a get-up-and-go shutterbug hanging on Lois’ every word and whim, or does the filmmaker have something else in mind?

Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.