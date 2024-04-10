James Gunn teases “Summer of Superman” at CinemaCon as Christopher Reeve documentary gets September release

Superman director James Gunn made a video appearance during the Warner Bros panel for CinemaCon. While he didn’t have a lot to reveal just yet, he did tease that next year will be the “ summer of Superman ” as he revealed a closer look at the new logo, which seems reminiscent of the one from the Max Fleischer cartoons.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran came out on the CinemaCon stage to tease the other Superman movie: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. The heart-wrenching documentary was acquired by Warner Bros. earlier this year for $15 million, and Safran revealed that it would be released in theaters this September. An exact date wasn’t specified, but the trailer screened at CinemaCon brought tears to more than a few in the audience.

Our own Chris Bumbray caught Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story at Sundance earlier this year. The doc is a deep dive into the life of Christopher Reeve, chronicling his overnight stardom as Superman through to his life after the tragic accident which left him a person with quadriplegia. “ Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui wisely adopt a non-linear style to tell Reeve’s story, opening with his accident, which came at a time when he was trying to rebuild his career following the disastrous end of the Superman franchise with Quest for Peace, ” Bumbray wrote. “ Only a year before his devastating fall, he had a good role in Merchant/Ivory’s The Remains of the Day, but one of his sons freely admits that at the time of the accident, he was doing movies of the week to pay the bills. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

As for Superman, Peter Safran has previously teased that the film will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan star as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Isabela Merced plays Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Wendell Pierce plays Percy White, Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan plays Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi plays Mister Terrific, Sara Sampaio plays Eve Teschmacher, Sean Gunn plays Maxwell Lord, and Maria Gabriela de Faria plays Angela Spica/The Engineer. James Gunn directs Superman from his own script. The film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.