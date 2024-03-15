James Gunn’s Superman film will leap buildings in a single bound while being shot entirely in IMAX

James Gunn is pulling out all the stops for his forthcoming Superman film by shooting the entire feature in IMAX. Unlike garden variety cameras and filming methods, the IMAX format brings audiences closer to the action with breathtaking picture quality, dynamic sound, epic scale, and fidelity. Want to feel the wind whooshing through your spit-curl as Superman soars through a Metropolis sky? IMAX will get you there and then some.

James Gunn revealed his intent to film Superman in IMAX quality today on Threads. In his post, Gunn shares footage from the Norwegian archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, Svalbard. As the song “Speak Vernacular” by The Icons plays, the footage depicts gorgeous snowscapes, wildlife, and water that only Mr. Freeze would swim in. It’s the perfect environment for Superman’s ice-clad clubhouse, The Fortress of Solitude.

Co-chair of DC Studios Peter Safran has teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan star as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, Milly Alcock plays Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Isabela Merced plays Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Wendell Pierce plays Percy White, Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan plays Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi plays Mister Terrific, Sara Sampaio plays Eve Teschmacher, Sean Gunn plays Maxwell Lord, and Maria Gabriela de Faria plays Angela Spica/The Engineer.

While speaking with Svalbardposten earlier this month, Gunn revealed that the first scene he filmed for Superman was shot in Svalbard and featured Superman fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude.

“We have filmed the first scenes, which show Superman fleeing to the ice fortress,” Gunn said. “We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But there’s also the fact that you’ll find a varied landscape here that you won’t find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling.” We’ve seen the Fortress of Solitude many times in previous Superman adaptations, but it’s always a special location.”

Gunn added that they attracted a few curious onlookers, which he’s fine with so long as they’re not trying to sneak photos. “We have had some who have been curious, yes, who have stood and watched,” he said. “But that’s perfectly fine. And that’s a big difference. Because being interested in just watching is something completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can make money from by selling online.”

Are you excited to hear James Gunn’s Superman is filming entirely in IMAX? Let us know in the comments section below.