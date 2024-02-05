The 22nd Annual Golden Schmoes are coming!

Ladies and gents, it’s time again for the Golden Schmoes! That’s right! It’s time for the 22nd edition of the longest running online fan movie awards. If you’re new to the site and don’t know what The Golden Schmoes are all about, you can read all about them right HERE. However, with these awards, what we like to do is put the power of choosing both the nominees and winners for what we consider the Best Movies of The Year in YOUR hands. So if you’re annoyed that movies like The Iron Claw were shut out of the Oscars, or just can’t get over the supposed Greta Gerwig snub for Barbie, you’ve come to the right place! Do you think Ben Affleck deserved some love for Air? Have your say here! And how about Godzilla Minus Zero? Did the best-ever Kaiju movie deserve more awards attention? Let’s give the big guy a Golden Schmoe!

All you need is a valid email address and, once the nomination period opens up on Monday (Feb 12) at 10am EST on the official site, you pick the nominees and the winners.

Here’s our timeline:

Voting for nominees starts Feb 12th at 10am EST and closes Feb 17th (at 11:59 pm EST) and will take place on the official site. We’ll announce the official nominees on Feb 19th and you can begin VOTING for the winners from February 19th through March 2nd. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 8th!

Nominations start a week from today, and we’ll post an article getting into the nitty-gritty and running down the specific categories, but you can check out past winners here. If you need a refresher on which movies came out in 2023, you can find all of the major releases right here.

Suffice to say, we’re super proud of our awards and are dying to find out what you all think are the year’s best movies. Sometimes the Academy, critics, and guilds seem out of touch with what people are actually watching. So if you have a movie you’re rooting for, make sure to let us know in the comments below. For me, I’m hoping the folks behind my second favorite movie of the year, The Iron Claw, get recognized, while also finding room to honour those who DIDN’T get snubbed, like Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Christopher Nolan for his Herculean-effort, Oppenheimer. Hopefully this 22nd edition of the Golden Schmoes is one of our best ever!