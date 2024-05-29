The first two episodes of The Acolyte are coming to select theaters for a free event presentation

Fandango is bringing the first two episodes of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, to theaters for a limited engagement.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ are going to the galaxy’s edge and back to onboard Star Wars fans for The Acolyte, the latest series set in a galaxy far, far away. The first two episodes of the gritty Star Wars science-fiction drama are coming to select theaters courtesy of Fandango. This unique free event occurs across the United States on June 3, one day before Disney+ subscribers can experience the action at home. To get tickets to this limited and once-in-a-lifetime event for The Acolyte, you must follow the link and instructions provided by Fandango.

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place during the High Republic era of the franchise. The series stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

The logline reads: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

The first reactions to The Acolyte arrived last week after a limited screening, with many overwhelmingly positive comments. Viewers praised the show’s stellar performances, nail-biting action, and intriguing murder mystery plot. In particular, audiences say Amandla Sternberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lee Jung-Jae are sensational additions to the Star Wars universe.

In addition to The Acolyte, Star Wars fans can anticipate The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars feature directed by Jon Favreau, coming to theaters on May 22, 2026. The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, which includes films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.

Will you try to check out the Fandango link for your chance to see the first two episodes of The Acolyte in theaters? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4.