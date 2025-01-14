Alex Essoe, Lou Taylor Pucci to star in horror film The Avalanche

Genre regular Alex Essoe and Evil Dead 2013’s Lou Taylor Pucci have signed on to star in the psychological horror film The Avalanche

Alex Essoe has a lot of horror credits to her name. Starry Eyes, Tales of Halloween, Doctor Sleep, Death of Me, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, Trim Season, The Pope’s Exorcist… the list goes on. Lou Taylor Pucci’s genre credits include the 2013 Evil Dead and episodes of American Horror Story. And now, Essoe and Pucci are going to earn a new horror credit together, as they’re set to star in a horror film called The Avalanche .

The Avalanche will mark the feature directorial debut of Johnny Coffeen, who has previously directed several short films (his 2016 short The Swan Girl was screened at David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption and won a Student Academy Award) and worked as an Assistant Editor on Destin Daniel Cretton’s Short Term 12. Deadline reports that this psychological horror film will center on two former lovers forced together by an avalanche that cuts them off from the world.

Here’s the synopsis: As the weight of their shared history begins to crack the thin veneer of civility, strange apparitions stir in the dark corners of their shelter. Reality and paranoia bleed together as buried secrets claw their way to the surface, leaving them to question whether the true danger lies outside the cabin—or within.

Jamie Parslow is producing The Avalanche, with Emily Zercher and Shane Brady serving as co-producers. Deadline adds that the cinematographer is Evan Zissimopulos (Breathing Happy), the art designer is Danielle Lopez (Disney+’s Stan Lee), and this project will be the production design debut of fine art sculptor John Frame (Lyric Opera of Chicago production of Faust).

The Avalanche will be filming by the end of this month.

I’m a fan of Essoe’s work and Pucci did well dealing with Deadites in Evil Dead (even though he was fool enough to read the Book of the Dead out loud), so I’m looking forward to seeing how this project is going to turn out.

Does The Avalanche sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Alex Essoe / Lou Taylor Pucci psychological horror project by leaving a comment below.