The Gentlemen: Disassociate with criminals by becoming a criminal in the new trailer for the Guy Ritchie Netflix series

The series adaptation of the Guy Ritchie film The Gentlemen is set to hit Netflix and gives you a little taste of the show before entering the manic underground world.

Enter the fast and turbulent world of underground crime in the new trailer from the Netflix original series The Gentlemen. The new show is inspired by Guy Ritchie‘s film of the same name. The trailer sees an unsuspecting chap get in over his head as he unintentionally becomes involved with his family’s drug dealings. This new peek at the series showcases the signature aggressive manic style of Guy Ritchie’s gangster films. Ritchie himself is wearing multiple hats behind the scenes as the creator, writer, and executive producer. He has also directed the first two episodes of the series. The show was also previously known to premiere sometime next month, but we now have a release date as Netflix announced the premiere will be on March 7.

The official logline from Netflix reads,

“THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

Ray Winstone joins a host of on-screen talent, led by Emmy-nominated The White Lotus 2 star Theo James as The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who finds himself embroiled in criminality after inheriting his father’s estate, and Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse) who plays Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire.

The series also stars Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

Writers on The Gentlemen include Guy Ritchie and Matthew Read, with Haleema Mirza, Billy and Theo Mason Wood, Stuart Carolan and John Jackson. Directing episodes along with Ritchie will be Nima Nourizadeh, Eran Creevy and David Caffrey. Executive producers on the show include Guy Ritchie, Will Gould, Matthew Read, Frith Tiplady, Marc Helwig, Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. The Gentlemen is a co-production from Netflix, Moonage Pictures, and Miramax TV.

The series will feature eight episodes and will be premiering on Netflix on March 7. Let us know what you thought of the trailer, and whether or not you’ll be watching The Gentlemen, by leaving a comment below.