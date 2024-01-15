The Gentlemen trailer takes you into the chaotic world of British Aristocracy

Guy Ritchie’s gangster comedy gets a Netflix series and the director will helm the first two episodes. A new trailer has been released to preview the chaos that’s to come.

Get ready to peek behind the curtains of British Aristocracy with the new teaser trailer from the Netflix original series, The Gentlemen. The new show is inspired by Guy Ritchie‘s film of the same name. Ritchie himself is wearing multiple hats behind the scenes as the creator, writer, and executive producer. He has also directed the first two episodes of the series.

The official logline from Netflix reads,

“THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

The teasing shot at the end of the trailer reveals veteran actor Ray Winstone will star in the series. Ray plays Bobby Glass, a career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire.

Winstone joins a host of on-screen talent, led by Emmy-nominated The White Lotus 2 star Theo James as The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who finds himself embroiled in criminality after inheriting his father’s estate, and Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse) who plays Susie Glass, Bobby’s effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire.

The series also stars Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

The Gentlemen is due to make its debut on Netflix in March this year.