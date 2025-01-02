Meghann Fahy replaces Jessica Biel in Peacock series The Good Daughter; Rose Byrne also joins the cast

Last March, it was announced that Jessica Biel was set to star in and executive produce a limited series adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s New York Times best-selling novel The Good Daughter for the Peacock streaming service. Things have changed since that announcement was made, as Variety reports that Biel is no longer involved with The Good Daughter and the character she was going to be playing is now set to be played by Meghann Fahy of The White Lotus, The Perfect Couple, and The Bold Type. Rose Byrne (Physical, Bridesmaids, Neighbors) has also joined the cast, and will be serving as an executive producer on the series.

The Good Daughter is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.

Here’s the description of Karin Slaughter’s novel: Two girls are forced into the woods at gunpoint. One runs for her life. One is left behind… Twenty-eight years ago, Charlotte and Samantha Quinn’s happy small-town family life was torn apart by a terrifying attack on their family home. It left their mother dead. It left their father — Pikeville’s notorious defense attorney — devastated. And it left the family fractured beyond repair, consumed by secrets from that terrible night. Twenty-eight years later, and Charlie has followed in her father’s footsteps to become a lawyer herself — the ideal good daughter. But when violence comes to Pikeville again — and a shocking tragedy leaves the whole town traumatized — Charlie is plunged into a nightmare. Not only is she the first witness on the scene, but it’s a case that unleashes the terrible memories she’s spent so long trying to suppress. Because the shocking truth about the crime that destroyed her family nearly thirty years ago won’t stay buried forever… Packed with twists and turns, brimming with emotion and heart, The Good Daughter is fiction at its most thrilling.

Slaughter’s works have previously served as the basis for the Netflix show Pieces of Her and the Hulu series Will Trent. She didn’t write for those shows, but she will write (and executive produce) all episodes of The Good Daughter. In addition to Byrne, other executive producers on the series include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories and director Steph Green. Fifth Season is the studio and distributor.

