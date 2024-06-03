The Karate Kid gets a new 4K release with VHS-style packaging and commentary by the creators of Cobra Kai

The sixth and final season of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, is set to wrap up the show’s storylines with fifteen episodes that will be split up into a three part event. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024. Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024. The Finale Event comes in 2025… But before we see any of these new episodes, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will be reminding us all where the story began by giving the 1984 film The Karate Kid a 40th anniversary 4K UHD release with VHS-style packaging and commentary by the creators of the Cobra Kai series! This 4K UHD release will be heading out into the world on June 18th.

Here’s some information from a press release: Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the coming-of-age classic The Karate Kid! From Academy Award-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, Rocky), there is more to karate than fighting. This is the lesson that Daniel (Ralph Macchio), a San Fernando Valley teenager, is about to learn from a most unexpected teacher: Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita in his Academy Award-nominated performance, Best Supporting Actor, 1984), an elderly handyman who also happens to be a master of the martial arts. His training and these vital lessons will be called into play when an outmatched Daniel faces Johnny (William Zabka), the skilled leader of the Cobra Kai — a vicious gang of karate school bullies — in a no-holds-barred karate tournament for the championship of the Valley.

And here are the details on the new 4K UHD release:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1 + English Stereo

Special Features:

ALL-NEW: Commentary with the Creators of Cobra Kai Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg

ALL-NEW: Over 30 Minutes of Deleted Scene Dailies – go behind the scenes of this classic favourite like never before with raw footage from a variety of unused scenes!

4 Deleted Scenes

Remembering The Karate Kid Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Special Features:

Blu-Pop Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

“The Way of The Karate Kid” Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

“Beyond the Form” Featurette

“East Meets West: A Composer’s Notebook”

“Life of Bonsai” Featurette

Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg have shown a lot of love and respect for The Karate Kid (and its sequels) throughout Cobra Kai, so it should be interesting to hear what they have to say about it in their commentary.

