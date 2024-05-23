Go the distance with the new Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection that will include Rocky V and Rocky Balboa in 4K for the first time

The Rocky movies are pretty synonymous with cinema. You’ve got every kind of movie you could want, the intimate Academy Award-winning underdog original and its closely knit sequel, the fun and cheesy spectacles of Rocky III and Rocky IV, the misguided attempt to recapture its roots with Rocky V, and the old war horse, broken down, one-last-fight inspiration of Rocky Balboa. The story behind the first movie is as engaging as the movie itself, which is why it will be the subject of a new movie from Peter Farrelly called I Play Rocky.

Blu-ray.com has unveiled that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will now be releasing the Rocky series, sans Creed spin-offs, with the new 4K Ultra HD Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection. The set will encompass all versions of the commercially released films in UHD, which includes both the theatrical version of Rocky IV and the recut Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut, as well as a theatrical version and a director’s cut of Rocky Balboa. This set will also feature the first time both Rocky V and Rocky Balboa are available in 4K. The championship pack will be available on July 16.

The set includes a bonus disc with the extended documentary of the Rocky Vs. Drago re-edit as well as the features from the Blu-ray release of Rocky.

Rocky I

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), when the undefeated fighter’s scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).

Rocky II

Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), his Cinderella story has caught the national sports media’s attention, and he now has the opportunity to capitalize on his sudden fame. Meanwhile, Creed is still smarting from nearly losing to some palooka no one has ever heard of, and arrogantly prods his newfound nemesis into getting back into the ring.

Rocky III

Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest dreams, which has made him lazy and overconfident. In a double whammy, he loses his trainer and father figure Mickey (Burgess Meredith) and then has his title stolen by the arrogant, menacing challenger Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Turning to his former adversary, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), for help, Rocky struggles to get his old fire back.

Rocky IV

After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire). However, during an exhibition match, Rocky’s friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is mercilessly beaten to death by hulking Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago both wage a long and intense match.

Rocky V

Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a comeback of sorts by mentoring fiery young boxer Tommy (Tommy Morrison), while also trying to mend his shaky relationship with his own son, Robert (Sage Stallone). These challenges prove to be at least as tough as any fight Rocky has faced in the ring. He wonders if he will be able to meet them and raise his arms in victory again.