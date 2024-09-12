The Killer’s Game interviews with Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, and director J.J. Perry

One of my favorite guys to interview is Dave Bautista. He admirably takes his craft seriously and continues to impress with each role he plays. The man is freaking talented, and he works at it. And he is one of the kindest guys to talk to. Sitting across from him and Sofia Boutella to discuss their new film The Killer’s Game was a delight. Sofia opened up about being a dancer, which is quite prevalent in the new movie. The two enjoyed each other’s company as their on-screen chemistry expertly translated into an in-person chat beautifully.

Dave Bautista is one of those guys who are genuinely entertaining to watch. In his latest, he portrays an assassin who discovers he has a terminal illness. The feature, directed by J.J. Perry, has fun blending drama, action, and comedy. And it also helps that Mr. Bautista’s co-star is Sofia Boutella. The two are undeniably terrific together. It’s easy to see a little of the modern action influence from films like John Wick. And yes, the R-rated violence and the wild cinematic assassins this creates have a little gleeful fun with a terrific performance from Bautista and Boutella.

After our interview with the actors, we spoke with J.J. Perry, who presented quite an engaging conversation. The filmmaker discussed his approach to the action and the visuals and was thrilled to work with Bautista and Boutella. It’s a fun movie, and clearly, the team behind it enjoyed the bit of genre mash-up that the project presented to them.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, courtesy of Lionsgate: In the new action-comedy THE KILLER’S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Bautista and Boutella are joined in the cast by Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, White Chicks), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4, Dayshift, Avengement), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thunder Force, Westworld), and Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Sexy Beast, Schindler’s List).

Take a look at our interviews with the director and stars, then check out The Killer’s Game in theatres this Friday.