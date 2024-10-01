The Mandalorian & Grogu could launch a new Star Wars trilogy, according to Giancarlo Esposito

After three seasons on Disney+, The Mandalorian will be making the leap to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu. It remains to be seen where the character will go next, but Giancarlo Esposito believes that the Mandalorian movie will be the first of a new Star Wars trilogy.

The actor, who plays Moff Gideon in the series, spoke to fans during an appearance at Dragon Con (via Culture Slate). “ As in the MCU… Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go, ” Esposito said. “ Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a Mandalorian movie… My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of… [a] trilogy, or more, of films. “

The Mandalorian remains one of the most popular Star Wars projects produced during the Disney era of the franchise. This is just Esposito’s opinion, but it’s easy to believe that The Mandalorian (as well as the other shows that take place in the post-Return of the Jedi timeline) could take the lead for a new trilogy.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently in production under the direction of Jon Favreau. He will also produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni. “ I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created, ” Favreau said. “ The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting. ” Kathleen Kennedy added, “ Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen. ” Aside from Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, Sigourney Weaver is the only other confirmed member of the cast thus far.

In addition to The Mandalorian movie, we’ve also got Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s post-Rise of Skywalker film about Rey (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the Jedi Order. Dave Filoni is also said to be developing a New Republic movie, which will tie together the stories featured in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

There will also be a project directed by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) that takes place 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga and explores the first Jedi and the discovery of the Force. “ It was something that Jim [Mangold] immediately sparked to, and I think it’s a really nice compliment to what we’re doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from, ” Kennedy explained. “ Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool. “

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.