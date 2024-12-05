A new spinoff of The Rookie is developing at ABC that follows a new cop into a second act of stomping out crime

The Recruit and The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley is developing another spinoff of The Rookie for ABC that keeps the show in the precinct

Grab a badge and bring enough donuts for the entire precinct because another spinoff of ABC’s The Rookie is in early development. The project hails from Lionsgate Television and 20th Television, with The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley writing the latest offshoot.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, The Rookie spinoff is “set in Washington state, the potential spinoff follows a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act. It keeps the major midlife change concept of the Los Angeles-set original series, which started off with Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan switching careers to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD.”

Hawley is doing more than picking up his pen. He’s also an executive producer of The Rookie spinoff alongside Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, and Bill Norcross, whose real-life informed the core series. The Rookie is a tremendous success for ABC, with a seventh season premiering on January 7, 2025. The Rookie focuses on John Nolan (Fillion), who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As their oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from those who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.

“Fans are still discovering that show and will continue for years to come. That’s the staying power of a good drama,” said Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich. With that in mind, Hawley took advantage of a network’s blind script commitment, which resulted in the upcoming spinoff.

The first spinoff for The Rookie franchise, The Rookie: Feds, stars Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. In the show, Simone Clark is assigned to support the LA field office. The show ran for 22 episodes from 2022 to 2023.

Hawley’s other project, The Recruit, stars Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in massive international conflicts with dangerous parties after an asset tries to expose her relationship with the agency.

Speaking with Tudum.com, The Recruit creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley teased the events of Season 2, saying, “Owen rolls into this season basically screwed. Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over. He might go to prison. Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke.”

Are you excited about The Rookie getting another spinoff? Did you enjoy The Rookie: Feds? Who should take the lead role in Hawley’s new show? Let us know in the comments section below.