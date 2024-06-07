Twilight of the Gods: Get a first look at Zack Snyder’s Norse mythology anime series from Netflix

Snyder co-creates and directs two episodes of his new limited anime series on Netflix that comes from Xilam Animation.

Zack Snyder‘s partnership with Netflix continues as the Rebel Moon director follows up his ode to Star Wars and Seven Samurai with a new anime from The Stone Quarry and Xilam Animation. Xilam Animation is responsible for such projects as Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life for Disney+, all of which they’ve created and produced. Snyder’s new show, Twilight of the Gods, is an anime that he co-created that’s based on Norse mythology. Netflix has now released a first look at the new dark and violent limited series with previously unreleased images.

The synopsis from Netflix Tudum reads,

“In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.”

The cast for the series was revealed back in 2021 during Netflix’s Geeked Week. The voice talents include John Noble (Fringe) as the voice of Odin, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as Thor, Paterson Joseph (Timeless) as Loki, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as Inge, Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as Sigrid, Stuart Martin (Dampyre) as Leif, Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Egill, Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Andvari, Peter Stormare (The Big Lebowski) as Ulfer, Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6) as Hel, and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) as Hrafnkel.

Snyder created the series alongside Jay Olivia, who will also be directing, and Eric Carrasco. Twilight of the Gods is executive produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller. The show will be produced by Zack and Deborah Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry. In addition to being a co-creator, Carrasco also serves as a producer. Oliva has directed multiple DC animated features, including Justice League Dark, Batman: Bad Blood, and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

This will be one of the many anime projects Snyder is developing for Netflix which will include an adaptation of his recent zombie film, Army of the Dead, which will be titled, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Twilight of the Gods will hit Netflix in the Fall of 2024.