Wicked: Studio sets the record straight on Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo pay disparity

Just days after its release, Wicked has already proven to be an enormous success, grossing over $160 million worldwide and earning rave reviews. However, some can’t help but manufacture a little controversy. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande share top billing for Wicked, but rumours of a serious pay disparity began flowing on social media, with some claiming that while Grande made $15 million for the film, Erivo was only paid $1 million. Universal Pictures has now set the record straight, stating that both actresses received the same pay for their work on Wicked.
“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” a studio spokesperson told THR in a statement. “The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked.” The studio declined to confirm the amount Grande and Erivo were paid.
Rumours of pay disparity isn’t the only controversy Wicked has faced this week. There has also been a debate about whether fans should be allowed to sing along in theaters. AMC has made it clear that they wouldn’t allow it. “To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience,” read an AMC sign. “Please refrain from singing during the show.” Screenings even include a Wicked-themed ad which says, “At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.” A special sing-along version of Wicked will premiere on December 25th. “We understand it if you [sing],” said Grande in an interview. “We respect the feelings… but if someone throws popcorn at you, their phone or something, maybe stop.“
Despite not being much of a Broadway musical fan, our own Chris Bumbray found a lot to like with Wicked. “While I’ll admit that there were a handful of moments where I felt I was missing some kind of in-joke for fans of the play, overall, I had a pretty good time with Jon M. Chu’s Wicked – Part I,” Bumbray wrote. “Certainly, it’s one of the better modern versions of The Wizard of Oz, far more entertaining than Sam Raimi’s largely forgotten Oz: The Great and Powerful. Chu seems to have a knack for movie musicals, and with Universal clearly pumping a pretty penny into it, it feels like the kind of big, broad fantasy epic that should be able to crossover beyond its core audience of Broadway enthusiasts.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
