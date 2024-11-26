Wicked: Studio sets the record straight on Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo pay disparity

Just days after its release, Wicked has already proven to be an enormous success, grossing over $160 million worldwide and earning rave reviews. However, some can’t help but manufacture a little controversy. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande share top billing for Wicked, but rumours of a serious pay disparity began flowing on social media, with some claiming that while Grande made $15 million for the film, Erivo was only paid $1 million. Universal Pictures has now set the record straight, stating that both actresses received the same pay for their work on Wicked.

“ Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder, ” a studio spokesperson told THR in a statement. “ The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked. ” The studio declined to confirm the amount Grande and Erivo were paid.

Rumours of pay disparity isn’t the only controversy Wicked has faced this week. There has also been a debate about whether fans should be allowed to sing along in theaters. AMC has made it clear that they wouldn’t allow it. “ To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience, ” read an AMC sign. “ Please refrain from singing during the show. ” Screenings even include a Wicked-themed ad which says, “ At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies. ” A special sing-along version of Wicked will premiere on December 25th. “ We understand it if you [sing], ” said Grande in an interview. “ We respect the feelings… but if someone throws popcorn at you, their phone or something, maybe stop. “