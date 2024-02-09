Wynonna Earp: 90 minute follow-up special Vengeance is coming to Tubi

Based on the IDW comic book by Beau Smith, the Syfy series Wynonna Earp was “a fast-paced, contemporary thriller” that followed Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter as “she battles demons and other supernatural beings. Wynonna is a witty and wild modern day gunslinger, using her unique abilities and a dysfunctional posse of allies to bring the paranormal to justice.” The show did well, running for four seasons and 49 episodes from 2016 to 2021. Three years later, it’s set to get a 90 minute follow-up special called Wynonna Earp: Vengeance , which will be released through the Tubi streaming service.

Vanity Fair broke the news of the follow-up special, which has been written by the show’s creator and executive producer, Emily Andras. They were also able to confirm that Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna herself), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) are all reprising their roles, and “other familiar faces are likely to return as well.” Paolo Barzman, who directed many episodes of Wynonna Earp, will be directing Wynonna Earp: Vengance as well. Production will take place in Calgary, where the show was filmed, and the special is expected to be released sometime in late 2024.

Andras told Vanity Fair that the special will catch up the characters sometime after the events of season 4. “ Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices. ” While fans will enjoy seeing Wynonna and her cohorts in action again, Andras is hoping this special will also serve as a “gateway drug” that will get viewers who hadn’t watched Wynonna Earp before this to check out the four seasons of the show (which is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.) The writer/executive producer even offered a description of what the show is all about, saying it begins when Wynonna “ inherits this magic gun that can kill demons from her great-great-great-grandfather Earp. And then it’s about her kind of being with this other posse of dipshits—the kind of people who are usually kind of on the margins of Westerns. An immortal Doc Holliday, her little baby sister, this kick-ass sheriff of the town, [all] forming this family to fight evil in a very dysfunctional, fun, real way. We have lots of feels, lots of dirty jokes, and lots of tears, and maybe a little bit of disgusting Tarantino gore, if you’re lucky. “

I have never seen an episode of Wynonna Earp, but that sounds good to me.

This follow-up special came about because Andras has stayed in contact with former Syfy executive Josh Van Houdt, who is now Tubi’s vice president of scripted original content. Andras and Van Houdt discussed the idea of a Wynonna Earp special, and when Van Houdt brought it to Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, it got the greenlight.

