Kevin Feige on which X-Men characters to bring into the MCU: “It’s an embarrassment of riches”

Since the very first moment Disney began considering acquiring 20th Century Fox, fans have been over the moon at the thought of the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re still a ways off from a proper X-Men movie, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke to io9 about the sheer amount of characters they have at their disposal to bring into the MCU.

“ Well, it’s that phrase we use often at Marvel, which is ‘It’s an embarrassment of riches,’ ” Feige said. “And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen. So I think as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man, you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before. “

Feige added that the massive success of the X-Men ’97 animated series was “ really exciting for us to see people revisit and reconnect with that world. And dare I say, the soap opera elements of that world, which is one of the things that’s so exciting to us about jumping into it finally in the MCU. “

Marvel has been taking their time with bringing the X-Men into the MCU, but we have seen a few X-characters pop up in the franchise in the last few years, including Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Beast in The Marvels. Of course, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie will include even more X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox era. Feige even credited the original X-Men movie (as well as Blade) for helping to give birth to the MCU as we know it.

The X-Men movie is taking shape as it was revealed earlier this year that Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) was in negotiations to pen the screenplay.

Which X-Men characters do you hope make an appearance in the MCU movie?