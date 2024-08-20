Y2K trailer: A24’s apocalyptic comedy reaches theatres in December

Trailer: A24 flashes back to the last day of 1999 to bring us the apocalyptic comedy Y2K, reaching theatres in December

A24 is set to deliver the “disaster comedy of the millennium” when their film Y2K reaches theatres on December 6th – and today, a trailer for the film has arrived online to give us a glimpse of what Y2K has in store for us! You can check it out in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Saturday Night Live veteran Kyle Mooney, who also crafted the screenplay with Evan Winter, Y2K has the following official logline: On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

The film stars Jaeden Martell (Stephen King’s It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Daniel Zolghadri (Tales from the Loop), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, Eduardo Franco (The Package), Mason Gooding (Scream VI), Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, newcomer Lauren Balone, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie), Maureen Sebastian (Revolution), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Ellie Ricker (A Christmas in Royal Fashion), Jacob Moskovitz (Magnum P.I.), Daniel Dale (Elsbeth), Luca R. Stagnitta (Life & Beth), Anzi DeBenedetto (FBI), newcomer Zachary Clark, Frank Langley (Voodoo Possession), Kevin Mangold (Red Clover), Sebastian Chacon (Daisy Jones & The Six), and Mooney himself.

Jonah Hill produced Y2K with Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Christopher Storer, Cooper Wehde, and Evan Winter. Steven Fine is co-producer, with James Price serving as executive producer.

I remember the Y2K concerns very well and remember what it was like on the last night of 1999, waiting to see if anything was going to happen to the technology when the calendar switched over to 2000 or not, so it’s fun to see a comedy look back on that night 25 years later. The things that happen in the Y2K trailer are not quite the sort of things people were actually worried about at the time.

What did you think of the Y2K trailer? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen when it’s released in December? Let us know by leaving a comment below.