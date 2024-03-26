Yellowstone: Kevin Costner reportedly wants to return for final season

Could Kevin Costner return for the final season of Yellowstone? Perhaps. Despite exiting the series last year, a new report from Puck claims that Costner has expressed a willingness to return for a cameo or “ possibly more ” in the final season.

As Kevin Costner was always expected to return as John Dutton for the final episodes of Yellowstone, this would give fans the chance to get a little closure. However, before you get too excited, the report states there are no plans for Costner’s return at this time. The scripts for the final season are complete, and production is expected to get underway soon, so there would obviously need to be some rewriting if Costner did come back.

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan opened up about the unfortunate drama regarding Costner’s exit. “ My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered. His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone, ” Sheridan explained. “ But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one. “

The reason behind Costner’s exit in the first place came down to money and scheduling. The actor wanted to have enough time to shoot his Western epic, Horizon, but couldn’t come to an agreement with the network. Further reports stated he also wanted the right to review, approve, and potentially veto every Yellowstone script, which didn’t sit well with Sheridan. While the relationship between Sheridan and Costner might be strained due to all of this drama, fans would surely embrace the possibility of John Dutton returning, if only to properly wrap up his character.

