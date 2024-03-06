Zendaya paid tribute to David Lynch’s Dune on promo circuit

Last Updated on March 7, 2024

The prophecy is how they enslave us – and one sick t-shirt might do the same, as Zendaya has turned up multiple times on the promotional circuit for Dune: Part Two in a tee that gives nod to David Lynch’s 1984 movie. With Zendaya going for this sort of low-key, casual look, she is also paying homage to the film that came before all of the success of Denis Villeneueve’s films.

Some Zendaya fans have noticed that the actress – who plays Chani in both Dune and Dune: Part Two – wore the same Dune shirt, which features Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides (a role taken over by Timothée Chalamet), on more than one promotional outing. It’s a nice touch from the star, especially since Lynch’s movie was an utter disappointment to fans of Frank Herbert’s series. We do have to wonder what David Lynch would think about this cross-promotion, as the director famously dislikes his attempt…

Zendaya has been the queen of fashion during the lead-up to Dune: Part Two, garnering attention for her cyborg-esque outfit that she donned at premiere.

Nearly every aspect of Dune: Part Two has been covered both leading up to and after its release. In the past few days alone – amid the film’s first full week since its March 1st release – we’ve seen it exceeding expectations at the box office, Villeneuve teasing the deleted scenes we’ll never get to see and a meeting between both generations of Feyd-Rautha, Sting and Austin Butler.

Dune: Part Two “[explores] the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.” As of publication, Dune: Part Two has taken in around $90 million domestically, with another $100 million worldwide, already making it the highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Are there any aspects of David Lynch’s Dune that you think surpass Denis Villeneueve’s films? If so, let us know in the comments below.