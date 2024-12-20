Zoe Saldaña teases Avatar: Fire and Ash exploring Sully and Neytiri in mourning

Avatar fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for the return of James Cameron’s epic sci-fi franchise, as the next installment will hit theaters next year. While speaking with Deadline, Zoe Saldaña dropped a little tease about what’s to come in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

“ The way that we left the Sully family, they’re mourning heavily the loss of their child. So I do believe that that will carry out a great deal in the third installment of Avatar, ” Saldaña said. “ Jake and Neytiri are on this journey of acceptance, of accepting who they are and what they must be for each other and how they’re going to push forward to keep their family safe. And I love the fact that in the core of this entire saga is a beautiful love story, and I love that Jim really wrote that for them. But it’s not going to be easy. They’re not always going to meet eye to eye, and I just hope that they keep each other safe. That’s my hope for them. “

Speaking of Avatar, Saldaña recently expressed disappointment that motion-capture acting doesn’t receive recognition at the Oscars. “ Old habits die hard, and when you have old establishments, it’s really hard to bring forward change, ” Saldaña said. “ And I understand that, so I’m not bitter about it, but it is quite deflating when you give 120 per cent of yourself into something. I mean, not winning is OK, not being nominated is OK, but when you’re overlooked and then minimised and completely disregarded… “