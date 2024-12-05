Paramount+ saddles up for first-look teasers and images from 1923 Season 2

It’s time to saddle up and ride with dual-wielding teasers and first-look images for Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 Season 2. The Western epic starring Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (The Queen, Gosford Park, RED) and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Shrinking) will premiere Sunday, February 23, exclusively on Paramount+.

“In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

In addition to Mirren and Ford, 1923 stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton, and Jennifer Carpenter. The Dexter alumna, Carpenter, joins the 1923 Season 2 cast as Mamie Fossett, a capable United States Deputy Marshal based on the real-life woman of the same name. Fossett and S. M. Burche were the first women ever to do active duty as U.S. Marshals. They joined the ranks in 1898.

Recurring guest stars include Jerome Flynn (Banner Creighton), Darren Mann (Jack Dutton), Brian Geraghty (Zane), Aminah Nieves (Teonna Rainwater), Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Dutton), Sebastian Roché (Father Renaud), and Timothy Dalton (Donald Whitfield).

Today’s 1923 Season 2 teasers preview the continuation of Sheridan’s expansive story, with danger closing in on all sides. The first teaser finds Spencer fighting to return home, his nose bleeding and dread filling his strained eyes—the second shows Jacob and Cara gearing up for a deadly confrontation. Before the second teaser ends, we get a glorious shot of Cara firing off a round from her trusty firearm. It’s glorious.

In addition to dropping 1923 Season 2 teasers, Paramount+ shared a gallery of first-look images of characters and anticipated moments from the upcoming season. The return of 1923 is months away, but today’s promotional materials should give fans something to look forward to.

Are you excited about 1923 returning to Paramount+ on February 23? Let us know in the comments section below.

