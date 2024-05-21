A24 is partnering with the publisher Mack to bring its books and screenplay collections to physical stores

The premiere movie studio A24 is bringing its collection of hardback screenplay books to brick-and-mortar stores in a publishing deal.

Digital media is convenient, storage efficient, and easy to access. However, there’s nothing quite like the real thing. As a collector of physical media (much to the distress of my shelving units), I love slipping a new Blu-ray, vinyl, video game, graphic novel, or book onto the shelf. That satisfying sound when you hear the media slide into place. It’s a chef’s kiss. Thankfully, A24 knows the value of physical media, so they’re partnering with the publishing house Mack to bring its screenplay collections to stores worldwide.

The union between A24 and Mack is the first of its kind. The partnership will see A24’s existing line of film, TV, and creator-driven books sold in bookstores globally from September, distributed via Mack’s network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Before A24 joined forces with Mack to tempt the wallets of cinephiles and bibliophiles alike, you could only get these books through the studio’s online store. Starting in September, you can walk into a physical store and hold the book, leafing through it before you buy it.

A24 knows the value of seeing hard work up close and in great detail. There’s no better way to learn about scriptwriting than to see how your favorite filmmakers structure their work. The first three books in A24’s collection were hardcover versions of the scripts for MoonlightThe VVitch, and Ex Machina. After positive responses from fans, A24 began printing hardbacks for Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, and more original works, like the Horror Cavier cookbook, 99 Movie Crosswords, and more.

“Never before has a leading entertainment company and an art book publisher come together in an exclusive partnership of this nature,” said Mack founder Michael Mack. “It speaks to the shared vision of independent production houses that prioritise artistic innovation and creative expression.”

Which of A24’s hardback books do you want to add to your collection? I like Ari Aster’s Midsommar, Pi: The Guerilla Diaries by Darren Aronofsky, Everything Everywhere All At Once Song Reader, and the Minari screenplay book. Let us know which books you’d choose in the comments section below.

