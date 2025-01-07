American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis says reports of Luca Guadagnino’s reboot is “fake news”

Bret Easton Ellis thinks the reports of Luca Guadagnino’s new adaptation of American Psycho starring Austin Butler is “fake news.”

By

Last Updated on January 9, 2025

Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho, reboot

Just last month, it was reported that Austin Butler was being considered to star as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s new adaptation of American Psycho. However, American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis said on his podcast (via World of Reel) that he thinks it’s all just “fake news.

I have a feeling it’s fake news,” Ellis said. “I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either. From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.

Even if the American Psycho project is legit, Ellis isn’t involved in any capacity. “If it does exist, I am not involved, I have nothing to do with this,” Ellis explained. “I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know.

Related
Austin Butler being considered to play Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho remake

This year happens to mark the 25th anniversary of Mary Harron’s American Psycho. The film starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, and although it divided critics upon its release, it has gone on to become a cult classic. The thought of remaking it is seen as sacrilegious to some, but when has that ever stopped Hollywood? The initial report of the American Psycho reboot said Luca Guadagninomight have interpreted the Patrick Bateman character in a much different way than its previous incarnation.” I’m certainly ready to give Guadagnino the benefit of the doubt, and I’ll be watching if the project moves forward.

The American Psycho synopsis reads: “Patrick Bateman is a young, handsome, Harvard-educated Wall Street success, seemingly perfect with his stunning fiancé and entourage of high-powered friends. But his circle of friends doesn’t know the other Patrick Bateman, the one who lusts for more than status and material things. With a detective hot on his trail and temptation everywhere, Patrick Bateman can’t fight his terrible urges that take him on the pursuit of women, greed and the ultimate crime – murder!

Source: The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
PGA Awards
The Producers Guild Award nominations have postponed nominations as the Los Angeles wildfires continue
It and The Flash director Andy Muschietti still wants to make the video game movie Shadow of the Colossus, 10 years after signing on
Andy Muschietti hasn’t given up on the Shadow of the Colossus video game adaptation
movie runtimes
Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott, Brady Corbet, and more defend long movie runtimes
Wicked sequel, title
Wicked director defends sequel title change: “Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part Two?”
View All

About the Author

10437 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest American Psycho News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles