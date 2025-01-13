Andor Season 2: Everything We Know About The Star Wars Series’ Final Episodes

From the release date to the mini-movie structure of the season, here is everything we know about the final season of the Diego Luna series.

What Do We Know About the upcoming second season of the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor? More than you may think. The acclaimed prequel to Rogue One, Andor’s first season, became one of Lucasfilm’s most critically acclaimed projects since Disney acquired them. With production wrapped on the second and final season, let’s dive in and take a look at what is coming up next in Andor.

Season two follows the four years before Rogue One.

The first season of Andor followed a single year in the life of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, reprising his role from the prequel feature film. Since we know the first season of Andor is set five years before Rogue One, four years of plot need to be compressed into the twelve episodes comprising season two. The final three episodes of Andor’s second season will cover the three days before the start of Rogue One.

The series was originally set to run five seasons

Once creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy realized the time commitment to completing Andor would make it impossible to run logistically for five seasons, the creative team behind the series shifted their approach. According to Luna, Tony Gilroy came up with the idea for the second season to be split into blocks of three episodes, each covering a year of the remaining four years leading to Rogue One.

Season two will feel like four “mini-movies.”

The three-episode arcs in Andor’s sophomore run are built almost like self-contained narratives, each with a different lead director and lead writer. This allows for all of the narrative developed for the five-season vision of Andor to exist without taking two years for each season to be written, produced, and released. If the original timeline it took to produce the initial season of Andor, we would not have seen the fifth and final season until 2034, so this approach may work better for us impatient fans.

Who is writing and directing this season?

Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes of the season, followed by Beau Willimon on four through six, Dan Gilroy on seven through nine, and Tom Bissell on the final three chapters. This season, Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios are the directors. Ariel Kleiman, who directed the film Partisan and episodes of the Showtime series Yellowjackets, directed six of the twelve episodes, but it is unclear which episodes. Ruizpalacios, known for the films A Cop Movie and La Cocina, is confirmed to have directed the final three episodes.

The stars of season one are all back.

Diego Luna returns in the title role as Cassian Andor alongside Kyle Stoller as Syril Karn, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, and Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael. Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen will have a larger role in the second season. Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, James McArdle, and Muhannad Bhaier are all confirmed to return for the second season. It remains to be seen if any other characters from season one, like fan favorite Andy Serkis as Kino Loy, will be back.

Season two will feature the return of Director Krennic and K2-SO

The first season saw Forest Whitaker reprise his Rogue One role of Saw Gerrera, who potentially could come back but has yet to be confirmed. We know that Ben Mendelsohn will return as the villainous Death Star leader Orson Krennic, while Alan Tudyk will return as Cassian’s droid friend K2-SO. Benjamin Bratt has also been confirmed for a role in the second season, but details remain a mystery.

When will we see it?

After delays in production due to the 2023 writer and actor strikes, the release of Andor was pushed from August 2024 to the following year. Production wrapped in February 2024. A teaser was revealed at Star Wars Celebration in London back in 2023, and a second teaser was revealed at the D23 Expo in 2024. The formal release date for season two is set for April 22, 2025, and it will likely mimic the weekly episode drop that was so successful with the first season.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about season two of Andor and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in Andor's upcoming season?