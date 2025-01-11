Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Creature Commandos, The Lighthouse, Prey, Squid Game, Total Recall

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Creature Commandos by Kevin Tiernan
Golgo 13 by Luis Martins
The Lighthouse by Fredlobo Lopez
Midsommar by Rebecca Colling
Nacho Libre by Sam Holland
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind by DC Miller
Prey by Shalida
Squid Game by Hayden Willis
Total Recall by Matthew Spurlock
X-Men by Ryan Dunlavey
