Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Deadpool and Wolverine, Dune, The Goonies, Jurassic Park

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Austin Powers by Loopy Dave

Cobra Commander by Terry Huddleston

Deadpool and Wolverine by craigastewart

Dune Part Two by SaifulCreation

God Of War: Ragnarok by Agus Setiawan W

The Goonies by Mark Levy

Jurassic Park by Ludo D. Rodriguez-Pascal

Lawrence of Arabia by Angora

Lisa Frankenstein by Nasty Pieces of Work

Thor by Daniel Murray