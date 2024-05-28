Bad Boys: Ride or Die reactions are here: Could it be the best of the franchise?

The first reactions to Bad Boys: Ride or Die are here and they’re extremely positive: Could it be the best in the franchise?

The Bad Boys are back, baby! There have been some early screenings of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in the past weeks, and the first reactions on social media are quite positive. Our own Chris Bumbray caught a screening last week and was a big fan, saying the sequel was just as much fun as the last movie.

We got an early look at #BadBoysRideOrDie last week, and it’s just about as much fun as Bad Boys For Life. It’s a total blast, with some great action and a terrific role for Jacob Scipio, who has some really great action scenes. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 28, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is phenomenal.



I love the Bad Boys franchise. This one raised every bar. It’s nonstop hilarious. Innovative action beats. So much chemistry with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.



The best time I’ve had at the movies in a while. Absolutely loved it. pic.twitter.com/VgqJSwu1k0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 16, 2024

#BadBoysRideOrDie is a total blast.



Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still great at busting each others' balls, the new mystery is compelling (Eric Dane is a great baddie) and Adil & Bilall's action sequences are loaded with inventive staging and camerawork.



Bad Boys forever. pic.twitter.com/fEoKHmFINr — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 16, 2024

I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with Adil & Bilali here. They execute some fantastic, glorious, absolutely wild shots in this thing (I have a feeling they were taking notes during AMBULANCE, given their drone work here!). It is a CRIME we cannot see their Batgirl. — Bill Bria (@billbria) May 16, 2024

Just saw @BadBoys #badboys Ride or Die! The action is just as good as you’d expect, and it might be the funniest yet? Biggest applause(s) in my screening went to Dennis Greene as Reggie for reasons I’ll let you see for yourselves!



No prior Bad Boys knowledge needed to have fun! — Owen Danoff (@owendanoff) May 16, 2024

Oh girrrrrrrl, this was a FUN WATCH!!



The #BadBoys agenda is alive & well, long & strong👏🏾



It feels good to have FUN movies in theaters, ya know? It has its serious moments when it needs to but its overall goal is to ENTERTAIN. Bring some escapism..



Cant wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/HuYt6N7cho — Shanelle Genai’s Bday is May 17✨ (@shanellegenai) May 16, 2024

#BadBoys: Ride or Die was sadly not the movie for me.



But it seems lots of fans of the franchise will enjoy it, and the audience I watched the movie with were having a blast. pic.twitter.com/vcbkf5plnY — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) May 16, 2024

#BadBoys: Ride or Die is WILDLY entertaining and nonstop fun. Adil & Bilall deliver some of the craziest action of the series and pay tribute to all the films that came before. Even though the story isn’t the strongest, Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are as iconic as ever. Solid! pic.twitter.com/quh3id4idC — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 23, 2024

Fun seems to be the name of the game, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence proving they’ve still got it as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. These types of first reactions are generally quite positive, but if you’ve been a fan of the Bad Boys franchise, particularly the last movie, chances are pretty good you’ll have a blast with this one as well.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die finds Lowrey and Burnett investigating corruption with the Miami PD. However, they’re turned into fugitives after being set up, forcing them to work outside the law to crack the case.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have said that Bad Boys: Ride or Die will have a lighter tone than its predecessor. “ I think that there’s going to be way more comedy, ” El Arbi said. “ The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc. “

In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will feature the return of a number of actors from previous movies, including Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also onboard to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is slated to hit theaters on June 7th.