Bad Boys: Ride or Die reactions are here: Could it be the best of the franchise?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, first reactions

The Bad Boys are back, baby! There have been some early screenings of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in the past weeks, and the first reactions on social media are quite positive. Our own Chris Bumbray caught a screening last week and was a big fan, saying the sequel was just as much fun as the last movie.

Fun seems to be the name of the game, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence proving they’ve still got it as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. These types of first reactions are generally quite positive, but if you’ve been a fan of the Bad Boys franchise, particularly the last movie, chances are pretty good you’ll have a blast with this one as well.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die finds Lowrey and Burnett investigating corruption with the Miami PD. However, they’re turned into fugitives after being set up, forcing them to work outside the law to crack the case.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have said that Bad Boys: Ride or Die will have a lighter tone than its predecessor. “I think that there’s going to be way more comedy,” El Arbi said. “The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc.

In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will feature the return of a number of actors from previous movies, including Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard. New additions to the cast include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Rhea Seehorn. Tasha Smith is also onboard to play Marcus Burnett’s wife, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the character in the first three movies in the franchise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is slated to hit theaters on June 7th.

