Barry Keoghan joins Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in the heist film Crime 101

Amazon MGM won the bidding war against Netflix for the heist film Crime 101, which is said to be in the vein of Heat. Hemsworth has been attached to star.

Last year, a bidding war was going down between Netflix and Amazon for a lucrative package deal. The two streaming giants were in a fight to acquire the film rights to the novella by Don Winslow called Crime 101. The package deal had included two attached stars — Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal. Although, Pascal has now reportedly been replaced by Mark Ruffalo. It also has a director set to helm the project with Bart Layton, whose credits include the documentary The Imposter from 2012 and American Animals from 2018. Amazon had come out as the victor and according to Deadline, Saltburn and Masters of the Air star Barry Keoghan will now join the heist film.

Crime 101 is said to be a crime drama in the vein of Michael Mann’s Heat. The plot of the film has yet to be released; however, Deadline’s summary of the novel reads that “the original short story by Winslow has shades of Heat as it follows high-level jewel thefts that are taking place up and down the Pacific Coast, which police have linked to Colombian cartels. Detective Lou Lubesnick has other ideas, and he zeroes in on one perp, a thief looking for a final score.” Additionally, it has been reported that HarperCollins had published the heist story as part of the Don Winslow collection, Broken, in 2020.

Bart Layton will not only be directing the crime film, but he will also be credited as the screenwriter. The producers on Crime 101 will include Story Factory’s Shane Salerno, Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, RAW’s Layton and Dimitri Doganis and Derrin Schlesinger. RAW’s Joely Fether will also be attached to executive produce.