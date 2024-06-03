Blink Twice poster puts a Polaroid camera in the hands of a creepy Channing Tatum

The Zoe Kravitz thriller Blink Twice (formerly known as Pussy Island) reaches theatres soon, and a poster has just been unveiled

Amazon MGM will be giving the thriller Pussy Island a global theatrical release on August 23rd – but, to the shock and surprise of no one, they also changed the title, dropping the Pussy and renaming the film Blink Twice . With the release date just a couple months away, a poster for Blink Twice has arrived online, and you can check it out at the bottom of this article.

The feature directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman in The Batman, the film will follow Frida, a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying. Kravitz wrote the screenplay with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), and Simon Rex (Red Rocket) star alongside Christian Slater (Heathers), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Geena Davis (The Long Kiss Goodnight), Adria Arjona (Morbius), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Liz Caribel Sierra (God’s Time), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Trew Mullen (Sunny Family Cult), Saul Williams (Akilla’s Escape), Chris Costa (People You Know), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks). Ackie plays Frida, with Tatum as Slater King and Rex as Slater’s chef, trainer, and oldest friend, Cody.

Blink Twice (don’t call it Pussy Island, even though that’s how I’ll always think of it) has been produced by Kravitz, Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, and Tatum’s company Free Association. Garret Levitz oversaw the project for Free Association. The movie was made in conjunction with Free Association, this is important, and Bold Choices.

Are you looking forward to Blink Twice, and will you be checking it out on the big screen?