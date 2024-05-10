Check out JoBlo Originals’ first Movie Talk LIVE STREAM!

Fresh off of the launch of JoBlo Horror Originals’ first-ever livestream, Friday Night Frights with Tyler Nichols, comes the debut of another livestream show, Friday Night Flicks, on JoBlo’s flagship Originals channel, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. The show, which will be hosted by the channel’s director, Kier Gomes (who you’ve seen host a ton of videos on the channel), is set to tackle all the big movie news of the week. 

To note, the two shows, Friday Night Frights and Friday Night Flicks, will air on a rotating basis (every second week).

So, what’s Kier going to talk about during his first episode? One of the big stories he’s planning to tackle is our first look at David Corenswet in character as Superman in James Gunn’s first entry into his new DCU. This story has already proven to be something our readers have been divided over, with us posting a poll earlier this week that garnered a blockbuster number of results. Kier will deconstruct the super-suit as well as fan reactions, which have been all over the map.

Other stories he’ll weigh in on include the news that Peter Jackson is returning to Middle Earth as the producer of a Lord of the Rings Gollum spin-off to be directed by none other than Andy Serkis. Plus, there will be loads of other movie-centric topics tackled, so make sure to watch live tonight at 8ET/5PT in the video embedded above or RIGHT HERE. We’re very excited to get these livestream shows going, and we were blown away by the response to Friday Night Frights; as always, we need your support!

What else would you like to hear Kier weigh in on tonight? Let us know in the comments! 

