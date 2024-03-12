Chucky images give a preview of the second half of season 3

Chucky season 3 had to be split in half due to the writers and actors strikes, with the first four episodes (read our review HERE) airing on Syfy and USA Network (as well as the Peacock streaming service) back in October. Production resumed at the end of November, and the second half of the season will begin airing on April 10th. With that date just a few weeks away, a batch of first look images have arrived online to give us a preview of what the new episodes have in store for us. One of those images can be seen above, and the rest can be found at the bottom of this article.

A follow-up to all of the Child’s Play movies (remake excluded), Chucky picks up where Cult of Chucky left off. Don Mancini, who has written every film in the franchise (except that remake) and directed a few of them, developed Chucky with producer David Kirschner. Mancini and Kirschner are executive producing Chucky with Harley Peyton, Alex Hedlund, and Nick Antosca. The first season had Chucky terrorizing Hackensack, New Jersey, then he was sent off to a Catholic boarding school for season 2. Now it’s D.C.’s turn to experience some Chucky trouble.

Here’s the season 3 synopsis: In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.

The series stars Jennifer Tilly (as serial killer Tiffany Valentine, now inhabiting the body of actress Jennifer Tilly), Zackary Arthur (as Jake Wheeler), Alyvia Alyn Lind (as Lexy Cross), Fiona Dourif (as Nica Pierce), Björgvin Arnarson (as Devon Evans), Devon Sawa (as President James Collins), Alex Vincent (as Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (as Kyle), Jackson Kelly (as Grant Collins), Lara Jean Chorostecki (as Charlotte Collins), Carina Battrick (as Caroline Cross), and Brad Dourif (providing the voice of Chucky). A while back, it was announced that legendary filmmaker John Waters, who previously played Pete Peters, a tabloid photographer who got dissolved by acid in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, has been added to the cast of Chucky season 3, where he’ll be playing Wendell Wilkins, “the reclusive creator of the Good Guy dolls, who gets drawn into the psychopathic Chucky’s tangled web”.

Are you caught up on Chucky season 3, and will you be tuning in when the season resumes in April? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look at these images: