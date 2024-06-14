Deadpool & Wolverine could slice box office records to ribbons with a $200M+ opening

The summer box office is finally heating up with Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 putting asses in cinema seats across the globe. With people shelling out simoleons for the theater-going experience, analysts predict big numbers for Marvel’s upcoming superhero bromance Deadpool & Wolverine. According to The Quorum, six-week tracking predicts a $200M-$329M gross for Deadpool & Wolverine, and those numbers are on the low end of the spectrum. The sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Wade Wilson and Logan Howlett, respectively, could slash its way to more dinero as the pairing of the two heroes is one of the most anticipated events in superhero cinema history.

The original Deadpool broke records with $132.4M in February 2016. So, even if Deadpool & Wolverine blows kisses at the box office with $150M, the threequel still surpasses the original’s outstanding number. Few things could kneecap Deadpool & Wolverine, with the film’s R rating being chief among them. Still, parents have had years to introduce kids to Deadpool, and many have done that through home viewings and stern talks about not repeating his clever dialogue or violent actions. There’s pressure on young audiences to see Deadpool & Wolverine, too. No one wants to be the kid who can’t join the cafeteria table to discuss Wade and Logan’s latest adventure. Parents, do you want your kid to be outside the circle? It’s your call, of course, but I think not.

If Deadpool & Wolverine claws its way to $300M+, it will be the summer’s most successful film. That milestone won’t do much for the people saying superhero cinema is dead (or a waste of talent and time), and they’ll need to eat crow. However, Disney is happy to hand the haters a fork and knife as it stuffs its pockets with cash while theaters sell suggestive popcorn buckets by the fistful.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic Timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Will you see Deadpool & Wolverine during opening weekend? Do you think it will be the biggest film of the summer? Let us know in the comments.