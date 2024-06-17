Deadpool & Wolverine is set to have a dual release with China, but it will be a censored cut

When it was announced that the third movie in the Deadpool franchise would be released under its new Disney overlords, many had speculated that it might get its bite taken from it since the company does not partake in more mature content. The character of Deadpool is a crass one, and the source material can get incredibly crude, which the previous films have been able to capitalize on with their adult-oriented entries. Thankfully, Kevin Feige would put everyone’s worries to rest when he made sure that Deadpool & Wolverine would be shooting for an R-rating.

In a new development for this anticipated release, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine has secured a release date for China and, for the first time, it will be released simultaneously with the U.S. premiere. However, the China release will be showcasing some censored cuts. The original Deadpool from 2016 was not granted a release in China since the movie showcased graphic violence and strong language. Then, the sequel had eventually passed the censors months after its release due to the Once Upon a Deadpool re-edit that gave the film a more holiday vibe and brought it down to a PG-13 rating. That watered-down cut would raise $42 million at the box office in China and would top out at $51 million worldwide.

There hasn’t been a formal announcement from Disney about what cuts will be made. However, the red band trailers for the film have already shown plenty of blood, a pegging joke, references to cocaine and both characters cursing up a storm. Sources that are close to the film have stated that the censored cut will not compromise “the integrity of the storytelling” or the “Deadpool spirit.”