Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says the sequel isn’t a “Deadpool 3”; it’s a “two-hander character adventure”

As the year marches on and spring nears its end, not many big franchise movies are set for summer with last year’s dual strikes delaying a number of projects. However, the big daddy of Marvel sequels that remains on schedule is the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans are ready for the fourth wall-annihilating entry that will bring Hugh Jackman back for a reprisal exception as X-Men’s Wolverine after the actor laid him to rest in 2017’s Logan. The other big element of this movie is Wade Wilson’s official induction into the MCU now that Disney has absorbed 20th Century Fox and all its properties.

According to Deadline, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy, recently gave an interview at CinemaCon where he says this installment in the series isn’t simply titled Deadpool 3 for a good reason. Levy would tell ScreenRant, “As far as crafting the Deadpool & Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3. It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

The director, who also helmed episodes for another popular franchise, Stranger Things, has teased that the movie is “going to be gnarly” and “it’s gonna be funny,” and above all, “wanted to build a great time at the theater for audiences” as their ultimate goal. Levy has also said that early screenings of the movie “were extremely, extremely promising.” He would also add, “I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment.”